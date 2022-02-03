Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 8,761 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,761 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,703 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,308 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group LTD. acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $142,916,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,053,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,010 shares during the period. Finally, NWI Management LP acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $132,582,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $36.57 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $104.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.