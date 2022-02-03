Oppenheimer Cuts Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $525.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MPWR. Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.70.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $21.82 on Thursday, reaching $392.68. The company had a trading volume of 15,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,063. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $471.46 and its 200-day moving average is $484.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.24, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $301.51 and a 52 week high of $580.00.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total transaction of $899,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $800,474.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $17,884,422. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10,946.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

