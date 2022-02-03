Orion Acquisition (NASDAQ:OHPA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 11,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 73,053 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $9.70.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OHPA. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $14,490,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,708,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,474,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,568,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,850,000.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

