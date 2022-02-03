OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

OSIS opened at $82.55 on Tuesday. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $79.72 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.09. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,368,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in OSI Systems by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.