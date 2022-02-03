Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.89

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$51.89 and last traded at C$51.53, with a volume of 337871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$49.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.29.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.57 billion. Research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 10.4802916 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

