Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.
Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $8.39 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $8.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.
