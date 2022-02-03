Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ OXLC opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $8.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 153.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 22,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth $287,000.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

