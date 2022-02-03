Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $172.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Packaging Corporation continues to benefit from robust packaging demand backed by e-commerce and rising requirement for packaging of food, beverages and medicines. It anticipates earnings per share of around $2.50 in the first quarter of 2022, which indicates year-over-year growth of 41%. Its Packaging segment will benefit from higher corrugated products shipments with three additional shipping days. For the Paper segment, the company expects higher prices and mix. It continues to implement price hikes that will help offset the impact of high operating costs, freight expenses and supply chain issues on margins. Its solid balance sheet enables it to invest in growth. The conversion of the No. 3 paper machine at its Jackson, AL mill to linerboard in a phased manner over the next three years will help it meet the strong packaging demand.”

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $147.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.68. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 50,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 297,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

