Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Short Interest Update

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,865,500 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 7,589,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,658,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
OTCMKTS PALAF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 14.04 and a quick ratio of 12.24. Paladin Energy has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56.
About Paladin Energy
