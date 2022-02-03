Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Short Interest Update

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,865,500 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 7,589,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,658,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS PALAF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 14.04 and a quick ratio of 12.24. Paladin Energy has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56.

About Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Ltd. engages in the development and operation of uranium mines. It operates through the following segments: Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia. The Exploration segment focuses on developing, exploration, and evaluation projects. The Namibia and Malawi segments involve in the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions.

