Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT)’s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 948,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the average daily volume of 261,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PALT shares. TheStreet lowered Paltalk from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Maxim Group started coverage on Paltalk in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of -0.42.

Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Paltalk had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Jason Katz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $60,000. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paltalk stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

About Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT)

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

