Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.53.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,800,000 after acquiring an additional 90,625 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,969,000 after acquiring an additional 61,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,505,000 after acquiring an additional 18,693 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 768,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,588,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,365,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $124.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.46%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.