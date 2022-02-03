Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $44.81 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $14.40 or 0.00039113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00050586 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.81 or 0.07165625 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00056127 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,637.70 or 0.99488963 BTC.
- Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007133 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00055251 BTC.
Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “
