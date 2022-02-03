ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.0667 on Top Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $2,044.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,882.58 or 0.99955663 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00070716 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00020945 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002634 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024368 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $174.95 or 0.00474133 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

