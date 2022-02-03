Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s previous close.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.92.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $201.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.67 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.28. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,932 shares of company stock worth $40,243,519. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Paylocity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Paylocity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Paylocity by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

