PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Lowered to $218.00 at UBS Group

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $263.00 to $218.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $219.63.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $132.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 12-month low of $129.01 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.79.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

