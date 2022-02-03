PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Lowered to $245.00 at Evercore ISI

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $342.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $277.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $219.63.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $132.57 on Wednesday. PayPal has a one year low of $129.01 and a one year high of $310.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.16 and its 200 day moving average is $233.79. The company has a market capitalization of $155.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

