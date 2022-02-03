PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee Acquires 2,531 Shares

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee purchased 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $56,643.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Sang Young Lee purchased 2,800 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Sang Young Lee bought 10,300 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.09 per share, for a total transaction of $227,527.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Sang Young Lee bought 10,719 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.48 per share, for a total transaction of $240,963.12.

Shares of PCB opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $342.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.85. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $24.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. 37.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

