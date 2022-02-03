PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ PCB opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $342.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.85. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $24.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.09 per share, for a total transaction of $227,527.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 27,350 shares of company stock valued at $608,974 over the last ninety days. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth $251,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

