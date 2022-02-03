Pendragon (LON:PDG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.74

Shares of Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.74 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 23.70 ($0.32). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 23.40 ($0.31), with a volume of 1,215,021 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Pendragon from GBX 28 ($0.38) to GBX 30 ($0.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.27) price target on shares of Pendragon in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market cap of £326.88 million and a P/E ratio of 7.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

