Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,282,000 after purchasing an additional 216,755 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 20.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,016,000 after purchasing an additional 400,613 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,974,000 after purchasing an additional 405,801 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $54,685,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

