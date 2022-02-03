Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx. $0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $926.51-$961.15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.03 million.Pentair also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.70-$3.80 EPS.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.33. Pentair has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

PNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pentair stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

