Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,501 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,677,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,126,000 after acquiring an additional 365,194 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,495,000 after acquiring an additional 158,069 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 59,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 24,205 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 6,894 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $81,349.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,079 shares of company stock worth $625,569. 2.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $10.99 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $770.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

