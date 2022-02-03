Periscope Capital Inc. Has $307,000 Holdings in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) by 95.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591,600 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in New Vista Acquisition were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in New Vista Acquisition by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 114,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 73,092 shares during the last quarter.

NVSAU opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

