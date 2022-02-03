Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.75% of Global Consumer Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $899,000.

NASDAQ GACQ opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is based in Marietta, Georgia.

