Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 28,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 495,505 shares.The stock last traded at $11.76 and had previously closed at $11.77.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Get Personalis alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $515.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. The company had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 2,348 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $40,009.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $43,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,661 shares of company stock worth $3,278,396. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Personalis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in Personalis by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Personalis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Personalis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Personalis by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.