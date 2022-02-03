Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Down 19.7% in January

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PTPI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.58. 658,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,892. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.68.

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter. Petros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.76% and a negative return on equity of 73.47%.

In related news, Director John D. Shulman acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTPI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

