PetroShale (CVE:PSH) Price Target Raised to C$1.00 at Haywood Securities

PetroShale (CVE:PSH) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Haywood Securities from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CVE:PSH traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$0.83. 2,065,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,485. PetroShale has a 1-year low of C$0.17 and a 1-year high of C$0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$432.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64.

PetroShale (CVE:PSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PetroShale will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Middle Bakken, Three Forks Benches, Pronghorn/Sanish, and Lodgepole.

