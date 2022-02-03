Phoenixcoin Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $943,529.66 and $276.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,677.83 or 0.99973194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00077600 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.00 or 0.00253501 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00166474 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.55 or 0.00328576 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013667 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00010220 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001543 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,726,337 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

