Photon Control (TSE:PHO) Trading 0.3% Higher

Photon Control Inc. (TSE:PHO)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.60. Approximately 217,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 551,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$378.34 million and a P/E ratio of 36.36.

Photon Control Company Profile (TSE:PHO)

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Photon Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photon Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.