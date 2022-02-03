Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Phunware posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative net margin of 363.83% and a negative return on equity of 248.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on PHUN shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phunware by 24.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 129,871 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PHUN opened at $2.25 on Monday. Phunware has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $24.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 13.09.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

