PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 1st

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.6% over the last three years.

Shares of PCQ stock remained flat at $$17.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 14,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,683. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $20.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

