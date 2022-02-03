PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,410. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 18.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

