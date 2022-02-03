PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Down 15.4% in January

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 127,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 311,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 42,472 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,434. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $19.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

