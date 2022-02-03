PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:PFL traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 80,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,468. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 34,476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 26,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

