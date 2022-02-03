PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 21.0% over the last three years.

Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,126. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

