Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,359,200 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 2,963,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.8 days.

Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $7.99. 513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,020. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. Ping An Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

