Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,359,200 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 2,963,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.8 days.
Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $7.99. 513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,020. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. Ping An Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile
Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.