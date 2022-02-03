Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a research report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PINS. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.63.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.30. 405,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,861,432. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,666,115.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,727 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,691 in the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pinterest by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Pinterest by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,829,000.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

