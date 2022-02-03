Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $37.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Pinterest traded as low as $23.94 and last traded at $25.12, with a volume of 163134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.33.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PINS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 507,727 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,691. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 33.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

