Piper Sandler Comments on Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Expro Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Expro Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expro Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE XPRO opened at $15.98 on Thursday. Expro Group has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $32.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.77.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 14.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the fourth quarter worth $430,000.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

