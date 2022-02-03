Piper Sandler Comments on Northeast Bank’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Northeast Bank in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northeast Bank’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NBN opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $41.05. The company has a market capitalization of $316.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Northeast Bank by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Bank in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Northeast Bank by 13.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Northeast Bank by 526.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 45,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Northeast Bank in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.