Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT)

Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Orange County Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orange County Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBT opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orange County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $179,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

