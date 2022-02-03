Piper Sandler Weighs in on NBT Bancorp Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBTB)

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note issued on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,819,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,435,000 after buying an additional 100,554 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1,054.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 73,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 65,816 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 341.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 61,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,848,000. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $44,996.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

