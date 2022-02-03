Piper Sandler Weighs in on US Foods Holding Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of US Foods in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for US Foods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

NYSE:USFD opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.15, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in US Foods by 27.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 405.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares during the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

