Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Trading Up 0.3%

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 527,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 560,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15.

About Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF)

Planet 13 Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and production of cannabis products. The firm operates the Planet 13 Superstore, which dispenses the Medizin and Planet 13 product lines. It also provides consultation, education and convenience services. The firm also operates Trece, a Mexican themed restaurant.

