PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PLBY Group were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 117,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

PLBY stock opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PLBY Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $63.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.81.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. PLBY Group’s revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

