Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.60 Million

Analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will post $37.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.73 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT posted sales of $29.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year sales of $138.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.57 million to $139.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $161.22 million, with estimates ranging from $144.26 million to $176.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLYM. Truist Financial began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

PLYM stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,047. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $999.39 million, a P/E ratio of -30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -88.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,573,000 after purchasing an additional 571,681 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

