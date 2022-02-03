POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Trading 12.9% Higher

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) traded up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.28. 6,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 247,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). As a group, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,004,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at $9,557,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at $17,110,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

