Polytrade (TRADE) Hits Market Cap of $4.82 Million

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Polytrade has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. Polytrade has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polytrade coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00043027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00114277 BTC.

Polytrade Profile

Polytrade is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,014,986 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Polytrade

