Porvair’s (PRV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:PRV opened at GBX 670 ($9.01) on Monday. Porvair has a 52-week low of GBX 510 ($6.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 772 ($10.38). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 703.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 664.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60. The company has a market capitalization of £309.33 million and a PE ratio of 31.02.

Get Porvair alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Porvair’s previous dividend of $1.80. Porvair’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.