PotlatchDeltic Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PotlatchDeltic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $53.42 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $48.30 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.38.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.00 dividend. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,208,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,244,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 195,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,412,000 after buying an additional 131,800 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,388,000 after buying an additional 54,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

